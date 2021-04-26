Oscars 2021: Frances McDormand wins Best Actress

Nomadland turned out to be the movie to beat at the 2021 Academy Awards, because it picked up Best Picture, Best Director for Chloé Zhao, and -- to finish off the night -- Best Actress for star Frances McDormand.

McDormand's acceptance speech was short and sweet, considering that, two minutes prior, she was helping Zhao collect the statuette for Best Picture and turned heads by belting out a wolf howl on stage.

"I have no words. My voice is in my sword. We know the sword is our work. And I like work," the 63-year-old actress relayed with a quick laugh. "Thank you for knowing that. And thanks for this."

With a wave of the statuette, she then walked off stage.

McDormand's win put her total at two for the night -- she also took home a Best Picture Oscar as a producer on Nomadland. That brings her career total to four, with her other wins coming from Fargo and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

