Oscars 2021: Anthony Hopkins wins Best Actor

April 25, 2021

Greg Doherty/Getty Images

Anthony Hopkins scored the 2021 Oscar Award for Best Actor during Sunday night's ceremony.

Hopkins, who won for his role in The Father, was not present to receive the award, despite its historic nature. At 83, he was the oldest Best Actor nominee of all time and now the win makes him the oldest person of any sex to win an acting Oscar in any category.

This is Hopkin's second Best Actor Academy Award, after 1991’s The Silence of the Lambs.

Others nominated for the highly acclaimed award were Chadwick Boseman for his role in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, Gary Oldman in Mank, Steven Yeun in Minari, and Riz Ahmed in Sound of Metal.

