Oscars 2021: Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross & Jon Batiste win Best Original Score for ‘Soul’

Soul won Best Original Score at Sunday's Oscars.

Nine Inch Nails duo Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross wrote original music for the Disney/Pixar film, as did The Late Show bandleader Jon Batiste.

All three artists were on-hand to accept the award, though Batiste took on the speech duties as Reznor and Ross stood behind him. He marveled at the wonder of the 12-note scale, and thanked the Soul crew and collaborators, as well as his family.

Reznor and Ross were also nominated for the Best Original Score prize this year for their work on Mank. They previously won an Oscar for their The Social Network score. They've also won an Emmy and a Grammy for their scoring work, making them only a Tony short of an EGOT title.

