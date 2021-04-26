Oscars 2021: H.E.R’s “Fight for You” wins Best Original Song

Posted/updated on: April 25, 2021 at 10:16 pm

ABC

H.E.R.'s "Fight for You" from Judas and the Black Messiah won Best Original Song at the Oscars Sunday night.

The Grammy-winning R&B artist wrote "Fight for You" in collaboration with Dernst Emile II and Tiara Thomas.

"Knowledge is power. Music is power," H.E.R. said in her acceptance speech. "And as long as I'm standing, I'm always going to fight for us. I'm always going to fight for my people and what is right."

Other nominees included "Hear My Voice" from The Trial of the Chicago 7, "Husavik" from Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga, "Speak Now" from One Night in Miami, and "Io sì (Seen)" from The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se).

Notably, Diane Warren, who co-wrote "Io sì (Seen)," has been nominated for Best Original Song 12 times, but has never won.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back