Oscars 2021: ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’ scores historic Makeup and Hairstyling win

Posted/updated on: April 25, 2021 at 9:06 pm

ABC; ABC

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom is already proving to be a force at the 2021 Oscars, making history by winning the statuette for Best Makeup and Hairstyling.

Mia Neal and Jamika Wilson became the first Black women to win the award in the Oscar's 93-year history.

"Thank you to our ancestors who put the work in, who were denied, and never gave up," celebrated Neal, who served as the film's hair and wig designer. "I stand here as Jamika and I break this glass ceiling with so much excitement for the future—because I can picture black trans women standing up here, and Asian sisters, our Latino sisters and indigenous women. I know one day it won't be unusual or groundbreaking it will just be normal."

Wilson served as the movie's hair department director and was in charge of styling star Viola Davis' hair in the movie.

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, a Netflix-drama starring Davis and the late Chadwick Boseman, premiered on Netflix and quickly became an award show darling, scooping up wins at the Golden Globes, SAG Awards, Critics' Choice Awards and more.

The movie has already collected the Oscar for Best Costume Design and stands to win three others -- for Best Actor (Boseman), Actress (for Davis) and Best Production Design.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back