NET Health announces 1st dose COVID clinics for Winnsboro and Palestine

Posted/updated on: April 25, 2021 at 4:08 pm

TYLER — The Northeast Texas Public Health District announced first dose COVID vaccines will be available starting Monday in Wood and Anderson Counties. On Sunday, the health organization said they will continue to offer the vaccination hub in Tyler as well. In a prepared statement, President and CEO George Roberts said, “NET Health is expanding access to COVID vaccines for residents of rural counties by opening our vaccine clinics in Anderson County and in Wood County.” Roberts continued, “It is important to increase the percentage of vaccinated East Texas residents so that all populations are protected from COVID-19.” Ge more information here.

