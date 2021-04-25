2 found with arrest warrants after traffic stop in Van Zandt County

Posted/updated on: April 25, 2021 at 3:56 pm

WILLS POINT — A routine traffic stop has led to the arrest of two Van Zandt County residents. According to our news partner KETK, David Porter, 40, and Candie Rai, 49, both of Wills Point, were pulled over Satturday for not using a traffic signal. Once the vehicle stopped, deputies discovered arrest warrants on both individuals. Porter was arrested for parole violation and Rai was arrested for evading arrest detention with a vehicle. They were transported to the Van Zandt County Jail.

