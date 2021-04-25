Magic head coach to miss game after positive COVID test

(ORLANDO) -- Orlando Magic head coach Steve Clifford will miss Sunday's game against the Pacers after testing positive for COVID-19, the team announced.

Assistant coach Ty Corbin will coach the team.

Clifford tested positive on Thursday and had two negative tests on Friday, before testing positive again on Saturday.

On Saturday, Clifford told reporters he is asymptomatic.

"I feel fine. I have no temperature. I feel 100%," Clifford said.

The team canceled practice on Saturday following the confirmation of the test.

Clifford got his second dose of the Moderna vaccine Thursday afternoon. The CDC considers someone fully vaccinated two weeks after their second dose of Moderna or Pfizer and two weeks after their lone Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

