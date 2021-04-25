Deadly crash claims 4 lives in New Summerfield

Posted/updated on: April 25, 2021 at 7:49 am

NEW SUMMERFIELD — A fatal wreck killed four people in New Summerfield on Saturday. The Texas Department of Public Safety said one of the four dead, included a baby girl. One person was critically injured in the accident that took place on U.S. 79 near CR 4301, just after 3 p.m when a driver of a Chevrolet passed over into oncoming traffic. The driver of the Impala was identified as Ronald Lewis Williams, 52, Jacksonville. Williams was driving with 21-year-old Ariana Lashell Richardson, of Jacksonville. The couple also had a baby girl in the passenger in the vehicle. The driver of the Saturn was identified as 83-year-old Bobby G. Johnson who was driving with 80-year-old Katherine June Johnson, 80 both of Sage, Arkansas. Katherine, Williams, Richardson and the baby all died at the scene and were taken to Autry Funeral Home in Jacksonville.

