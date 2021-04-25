Texas health commissioner says J&J vaccines should resume

Posted/updated on: April 25, 2021 at 7:01 am

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas health commissioner Dr. John Hellerstedt says vaccine providers should resume using the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine. Hellerstedt said in a statement that “scientific review over the last 11 days has affirmed its safety and effectiveness.” Federal health officials on Friday said they were lifting an 11-day pause on J&J vaccinations. During the pause, scientific advisers decided the vaccine’s benefits outweigh a rare risk of blood clot. There have been more than 2.8 million confirmed or probable virus cases in Texas and 48,946 deaths. The state health department reports more than 2.7 million people have recovered.

