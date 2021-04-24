Former Michigan Wolverines signee Xavier Worthy commits to Texas Longhorns

Posted/updated on: April 24, 2021 at 7:03 pm

By DAVE WILSON

As Steve Sarkisian was coaching in his first spring game at Texas, he got a boost off the field.

Xavier Worthy, who had signed with Michigan in the 2021 class, announced Saturday on social media that he has committed to the Longhorns after asking for a release. He was ranked No. 62 overall and the No. 8 wide receiver in the 2021 ESPN 300.

The 6-foot-1, 165-pound Worthy caught 54 passes for 992 yards and 16 touchdowns in his last high school season in 2019 at Central East High School in Fresno, California, and was the second-highest-ranked prospect in Michigan’s class behind quarterback J.J. McCarthy.

Worthy tweeted on April 15 that “due to circumstances beyond my control, things did not go as planned” on attending Michigan.

He also visited Alabama during the Iron Bowl against Auburn and had strongly considered the Crimson Tide when Sarkisian was still offensive coordinator.

