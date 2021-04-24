One dead in head on collision in Henderson County

Posted/updated on: April 24, 2021 at 9:36 am

CANEY CITY — Paynse Springs Fire and Rescue reported details Friday of a head-on collision, the previous night, involving a car and motorcycle. The deadly crash happened just north of the bridge going into Caney City. Local police were first on the scene and removed the injured rider from a growing fire to a safe area for treatment. UT-Health’s Air 1 was sent to the location, landing on the bridge. However, the unidentified rider died from their injuries before they could be transported to the hospital. HWY 198 remained closed for an extended period of time while DPS Troopers conducted an investigation. Information was not immediately available on the condition of the driver of the pick up.

