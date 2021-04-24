First dose COVID-19 vaccination clinics coming back to churches

April 24, 2021

TYLER — Two Tyler churches are registering people for first dose vaccines. The clinics are set for Monday at St. Peter Claver Catholic Church in Tyler from 10:30 a.m. 7:00 p.m. With a second coming up Tuesday at St. Louis Baptist Church from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The churches will also accept walk-ins without an appointment. Nearly 1,500 people were vaccinated in February and March where Northeast Texas Public Health District and Christus Trinity Mother Frances employees vaccinated community members at the church sites. Smith County Commissioner JoAnn Hampton thanked Reverend Ralph Caraway Sr., of St. Louis Baptist; and Father Luis Larrea, of St. Peter Claver Catholic Church, for hosting and for their help in coordinating the centers. The goal is to help the elderly and people with medical conditions living in under-served areas of Smith County.

