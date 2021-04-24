Sales tax holiday for emergency supplies thru Monday

Posted/updated on: April 24, 2021 at 8:18 am

AUSTIN — Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar reminded Texans Friday that emergency preparation supplies are tax free this weekend through Monday night. A number of items will forego the usual tax during this period that began at 12:01 a.m. Saturday and continues through midnight Monday. The media release said there is no limit on the number of qualifying items you can purchase. These include: household batteries, fuel containers and flashlights priced at less than $75; hurricane shutters and emergency ladders priced at less than $300; and portable generators priced at less than $3,000. Read more here.

