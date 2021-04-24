Groundbreaking for new CHRISTUS & Texas Oncology coming to Tyler campus

Posted/updated on: April 24, 2021 at 4:12 pm

TYLER — CHRISTUS Health and Texas Oncology broke ground Friday afternoon on an 85,000-square-foot center expected to open in the fall of 2022. Leaders at CHRISTUS Health and Texas Oncology joined Sisters of the Holy Family of Nazareth, providers, nurses and associates to celebrate the ceremony. The facility promises 3,000 square feet to be dedicated to research with 30,000 square feet for Medical, Radiation and Gynecology oncology. CHRISTUS Health will also house a 7,500-square-foot advanced imaging center with 3T MRI, PET and CT, ultrasound, nuclear medicine and more. Read more here.

