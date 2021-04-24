2 Texas men killed after crane falls atop truck on I-10

Posted/updated on: April 24, 2021 at 7:26 am

BEAUMONT, Texas (AP) — Authorities say two men were killed after part of a crane fell on their pickup truck as it traveled on Interstate 10 in Southeast Texas. Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Stephanie Davis says the truck was traveling westbound on I-10 just southwest of Beaumont when the crane experienced “some type of malfunction” and collapsed on the vehicle around 4:30 p.m. Thursday. The crane was part of equipment being used by crews working on a construction project on I-10. Officials have identified the two who died as 37-year-old Sarfaraz Karowadia, who was the driver, and 42-year-old Altaf Kasowadia. Both were from the Houston suburb of Friendswood.

