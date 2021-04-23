NFL draft night hugs: Goodell fully vaccinated, given OK for hands-on congratulations

Posted/updated on: April 23, 2021 at 7:57 pm

By ESPN.com

After an all-virtual 2020 NFL draft, commissioner Roger Goodell and the league are ready to embrace a return to normal.

Goodell has been vaccinated and given the go-ahead to hug, high-five, shake hands and dap up players selected in next week’s draft.

Last year, the COVID-19 pandemic forced players to celebrate the draft at their own individual setups, while Goodell announced picks from his own basement.

Vaccination efforts and a relaxing of COVID-19 restrictions will allow this year’s draft to look more like the ones of years past.

Cleveland will host the 2021 draft, with the first round of the three-day event beginning at 8 p.m. on Thursday and aired live on ESPN and the ESPN App.

