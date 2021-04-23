Sources: Chiefs shipping first-round pick, 3 others to Ravens for package highlighted by Orlando Brown Jr.

Posted/updated on: April 23, 2021 at 7:55 pm

By ESPN.com

In a major trade between AFC powers, the Baltimore Ravens sent Pro Bowl offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. to the Kansas City Chiefs, the Chiefs announced Friday. The deal also gives Baltimore an additional first-round pick, sources told ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The Ravens acquire three picks in next week’s NFL draft — a first-rounder (No. 31 overall), a third-rounder (No. 94) and a fourth-rounder (No. 136) — as well as a fifth-round selection in 2022, sources said.

The Chiefs get a starting left tackle in Brown, with sources saying Kansas City will also get Baltimore’s second-round pick in 2021 (No. 58 overall) and a sixth-rounder in 2022.

Baltimore had been open to trading Brown since he tweeted on Jan. 29: “I’m a LEFT Tackle.” Brown, who filled in for injured left tackle Ronnie Stanley for the last 11 games last season, indicated that his late father wanted him to play left tackle and that he wanted to fulfill that dream.

One source said the Ravens have expressed confidence they can replace Brown with free agent Alejandro Villanueva, although another source added later that the team has no expectations with the veteran lineman and will explore all options, including the draft, to fill the position. Villanueva, a six-year starting left tackle for the Pittsburgh Steelers, visited the Ravens on Thursday.

Brown, who turns 25 on May 2, has started 42 games for Baltimore since being a third-round pick in the 2018 draft. He allowed no sacks or quarterback hits in 700 snaps at left tackle last season, according to Pro Football Focus.

He is one of four offensive tackles selected to the Pro Bowl in each of the past two seasons, along with David Bakhtiari, Terron Armstead and Laremy Tunsil. And, according to ESPN Pass Block metrics powered by NFL Next Gen Stats, he has a pass block win rate of 91.3% over the past two seasons, 12th among all offensive tackles.

Brown got a ringing endorsement on his way out of Baltimore from defensive end Calais Campbell, who tweeted, “Chiefs are getting a straight up beast. Great teammate. The kinda guy you look forward to going to battle with.”

The Chiefs now will have a completely new starting offensive line from last season’s opener. Previously, they signed Joe Thuney, Kyle Long and Austin Blythe as free agents. They also expect Laurent Duvernay-Tardif and Lucas Niang back this season after they opted out in 2020 due to COVID-19-related reasons. All will at least compete for starting spots.

One thing is for certain: Brown will start at left tackle. The Chiefs had a hole at that position since releasing longtime starter Eric Fisher earlier in the offseason.

They tried in free agency to sign veteran star Trent Williams to play left tackle, but he re-signed with the San Francisco 49ers instead.

ESPN’s Adam Teicher contributed to this report.

Go Back