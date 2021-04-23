F. Gary Gray and Vin Diesel reunite for action comedy ‘Muscle,’ Audra McDonald stars in ‘The Bite’ and more

F. Gary Gray, the director behind Straight Outta Compton, is set to direct a new film starring Vin Diesel.

Deadline reports that Gray will executive-produce the action comedy Muscle, which will be filmed later this year. The film's script was written by Scott Taylor and Wesley Jermaine Johnson.

F. Gary Gray and Vin Diesel previously worked together on 2017's The Fate of the Furious, which grossed over $1.2 billion in global box office sales.

Meanwhile, actress Audra McDonald will battle a COVID-19 zombie outbreak in Spectrum's new drama The Bite, from the creators of The Good Fight and Evil.

A new trailer for the six-episode satire finds McDonald navigating quarantine life in New York amid a new strain of the COVID-19 virus that turns people into zombies. McDonald plays Rachel, a doctor who communicates with patients and clients via video chat -- until she sees two turn into zombies right before her eyes.

"Everybody thinks the first sign of zombies and civilization collapses, but nobody barricaded their doors or packed their bags and headed for the hills," says Philipa Soo in the trailer. "This isn't the Walking Dead. It's reality."

The Bite, also starring Leslie Uggams and Orange Is The New Black'sr Taylor Schilling, premieres May 21 on Spectrum.

And lastly, Insecure's Alexander Hodge is set to guest star in the new ABC drama pilot, Epic, alongside cast members Eleanor Fanyinka and Brittany O'Grady from Fox's Star.

Variety describes the series as a "romantic anthology series that reinvents fairytales for a new audience."

