Simone Biles flips over to new Athleta partnership, ends Nike deal

(NEW YORK) -- Simone Biles and Athleta have entered into a new partnership.

The Gap Inc.-owned activewear company announced on Friday that the superstar gymnast will be the face of its brand.

Together, the brand and Biles, plan to expand the mission of fostering community, igniting activity and inspiring the next generation to be the best version of themselves, the company said.

In her role with Athleta, she will collaborate with the design team to develop signature products.

"Using my voice has been very empowering for me and I am grateful to embark on this new journey with Athleta to inspire young girls and women to do the same," said Biles in a statement.

"The opportunity to encourage young girls to reach their full potential and be a force for change is incredibly powerful. I admire Athleta for their commitment to recognize and support women's individual and collective strength and, together, I believe we can help girls to confidently and passionately take on the world in their athletic endeavors and beyond," she added.

Before her partnership with Athleta, Biles was a brand ambassador with Nike since 2015

The gymnast discussed what attracted her to Athleta to The Wall Street Journal saying, "I felt like it wasn't just about my achievements, it's what I stood for and how they were going to help me use my voice and also be a voice for females and kids."

Biles added, "I feel like they also support me, not just as an athlete, but just as an individual outside of the gym and the change that I want to create, which is so refreshing."

A Nike spokesperson said that "Simone Biles is an incredible athlete and we wish her the very best" and, "we will continue to champion, celebrate and evolve to support our female athletes."

As an Athleta partner, Biles is being given the platform to inspire "honest conversations" and play a role in developing programming focused on supporting and uplifting young women.

"Simone embodies our brand through her advocacy, mentorship and work in the community," said Jana Henning, chief product officer of Athleta in a statement. "Our team is looking forward to working collaboratively with her to bring the same elements of confidence, strength, and grace she demonstrates on and off the mat into future collections for girls."

