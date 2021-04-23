Raid of local hotels in Palestine results in 7 arrests

Raid of local hotels in Palestine results in 7 arrestsPosted/updated on: April 23, 2021 at 4:24 pm
PALESTINE — Palestine police said Friday, seven people were arrested after members of a drug task force raided numerous hotels in the city where drug solicitation was suspected. After receiving complaints of drug activity in hotels, the police department launched an investigation. In a prepared statement, the city said, “Investigators learned that multiple suspects were selling narcotics at several of the hotels.” The department formed a task force involving other law enforcement agencies. Those arrested and transported to the Anderson County Jail include; Stephen Davis, Marisol Jimenez Arredondo, John Louie Gonzales, Joshua Troy Yelverton, Abel Lee Hudson, Olin Lee Reagan and Christopher Lenard Williams. During the arrests, investigators seized methamphetamines and cocaine.