Boil water notice lifted in Marshall

Posted/updated on: April 23, 2021 at 3:54 pm

MARSHALL — The city of Marshall was required to issue a boil water notice last week after replacing a 10 foot stretch of a water main. According to the city that notice was lifted Thursday, after meeting the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality’s compliance testing procedures. For residents on Charlotte and Fair Street, it is no longer necessary to boil water before consumption. Read more here.

