Tyler police and DEA hosting drug drop off Saturday

Posted/updated on: April 23, 2021 at 3:52 pm

TYLER — The Brookshires on Rice Road in Tyler will be the site Saturday for a ‘Take Back Event.’ Tyler police say they will work together with the Drug Enforcement Agency, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., collecting unused, unwanted and expired prescription medications. In addition to that, they will also collect capsules, tablets, patches and other solid forms of prescription drugs, free of charge. However, liquids, syringes and other sharps and illegal drugs will not be accepted. In a recent Take Back Event, over 600 pounds were collected in Tyler alone.

Go Back