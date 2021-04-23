Summer staff positions available at Tyler Parks & Rec

Posted/updated on: April 23, 2021 at 3:52 pm

TYLER — The City of Tyler is actively looking for 24 individuals to be a part of their summer recreation team at Fun Forest Pool and the Summer Playground Program sites. On Friday the city said positions include a Pool Manager, Assistant Pool Manager, Lifeguards, Playground Leaders and Playground Aides. Each position will work between 30 to 40 hours a week. Start date will be in late May and end in August. Interested applicants should apply online by May 5, and can do so by clicking here. For more information contact Tyler Parks and Rec at (903) 595-7217.

