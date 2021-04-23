Caitlyn Jenner officially running for governor of California

It's official: Caitlyn Jenner is running for governor of California.

The reality show star and former gold medal-winning Olympic legend launched Caitlyn for California on Twitter and on an official campaign website. She mentioned in an accompanying post that she has filed the official paperwork required for her run.

Seeking donations from supporters, the website touts, "California needs an honest leader with a clear vision. Our campaign will be powered by everyday Californians who deserve leadership that is accountable to them, not the special interests in Sacramento."

The 71-year-old trans advocate is gunning for embattled Governor Gavin Newsom's seat; he's likely facing a recall election as issues including the highest COVID-19 infection and death rates in the country take their toll on the Golden State.

Jenner, who described herself as "economically conservative, socially progressive," in an interview with People last year, will be one of several other Republicans looking to oust Democrat Newsom.

Jenner said she is "a proven winner" and the only person "who can put an end to Gavin Newsom's disastrous time as governor."

