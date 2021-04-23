Biden to make first overseas trip to UK, Belgium in June

Posted/updated on: April 23, 2021 at 11:33 am

(WASHINGTON) -- President Joe Biden will make his first overseas trip as president in June, traveling to the United Kingdom and Belgium to participate in the G-7 summit and the NATO summit, the White House announced Friday.

Biden will attend the G-7 Summit in Cornwall, U.K., which is happening from June 11-13, where he will "work to advance key U.S. policy priorities on public health, economic recovery, and climate change, and demonstrate solidarity and shared values among major democracies," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement.

Psaki also noted Biden will hold bilateral meetings with other G-7 leaders, including U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Biden will then attend the NATO Summer in Brussels, Belgium on June 14.

"NATO leaders will discuss how to orient the Alliance to future threats and ensure effective burden sharing. The President will also hold bilateral meetings with fellow NATO leaders," Psaki said.

The announcement came as Biden was holding a virtual summit with world leaders on climate change.

