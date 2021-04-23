Before his passing, Chadwick Boseman shared why it’d be “meaningful” to be honored by the Academy

Chadwick Boseman has left an indelible footprint on Hollywood. The Black Panther actor, who passed away last August after a private four-year battle with colon cancer, has been posthumously nominated for a Best Actor Oscar for his role in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom.

During a press run in 2018 for Black Panther, Boseman told ABC Audio the significance of being recognized by the Academy for his work.

"I think it would be -- it's meaningful any time any film is acknowledged," he said. "And any part of a film -- whether it be behind the scenes, design, director, performers -- is always meaningful to be acknowledged by the Academy."

As the seventh actor to receive a posthumous Oscar nod, if Boseman wins he would become the third actor to posthumously do so -- following the likes of Heath Ledger in 2009 for The Dark Knight and Peter Finch in 1977 for Network.

Boseman said "being a part of the Academy" gave him a certain understanding of just how important the Oscars race is.

"Because... I know the caliber of people that are in there," he said. "And that actually vote and care about this this art form that we do."

The 93rd Academy Awards air Sunday, April 25, live on ABC at 8 p.m. ET.

