‘Tidying Up’ star Marie Kondo welcomes third child: “It’s a boy!”

A new baby always sparks joy! Congratulations are in order for decluttering guru Marie Kondo, who welcomed her third child into the world on Thursday.

The Tidying Up star shared an adorable photo of her newborn being cradled by his big sister and sweetly revealed in the caption, "It’s a boy!"

"I am over the moon to welcome this bundle of joy into our family. We are all doing well," Kondo continued, who expressed she is looking forward to the days ahead.

"Now comes the fun part -- spending this special time with our little guy," she gushed, closing out the announcement with a sparkle and baby bottle emoji.

Kondo shares two daughters -- Satsuki and Miko -- with husband Takumi Kawahara.

The Netflix star previously discussed strategies on how to keep her house tidy with small kids running around, admitting in her KonMari blog, "When I first became a mother, I felt frustrated when I couldn’t tidy my home exactly the way I wanted. Then, after having my second child, I didn’t even have the energy to consider some of my former practices around the house!"

While she credits motherhood for teaching her "to be more forgiving of myself" and helping her develop new strategies to inspire her little ones to help pick up their messes, admits Kondo, she sometimes will "wait until my daughters go to sleep then clean up in one shot."

