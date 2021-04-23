Amber Heard wants Johnny Depp’s $50 million defamation suit tossed due to UK “wife beater” case ruling

Posted/updated on: April 23, 2021 at 8:23 am

ABC/Randy Holmes

Amber Heard's lawyers are fighting to have Johnny Depp's $50 million defamation suit tossed as a result of the Pirates of the Caribbean star's failure to secure an appeal in the "wife beater" verdict in the U.K., according to Deadline.

“Giving full effect to the UK Judgments necessitates a finding that statements in the op-ed published in the Washington Post are true -- Mr. Depp committed domestic violence against Ms. Heard on many occasions, causing her to fear for her life,” Heard and her attorney's argue in the filing.

“Therefore, as a matter of law, Depp cannot prevail on any of his claims, and Depp’s Complaint against Ms. Heard should be dismissed in its entirety,” they add.

The new strategy is a bit of a long shot for the Aquaman actress who's been unsuccessful in the past at getting Depp’s suit tossed.

Depp sued Heard two years ago for defamation and $50 million over an op-ed Heard wrote about domestic violence for the Washington Post. Depp claims the piece cost him a role in Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean reboot, though the column never mentioned him by name.

