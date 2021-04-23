Jacksonville man sentenced to federal prison for meth charges

Posted/updated on: April 23, 2021 at 7:54 am

JACKSONVILLE – A Jacksonville man was sentenced Thursday to 78 months in federal prison for meth charges. According to our news partner KETK, Andres Gallegos, 38, pleaded guilty on Jan. 13, 2020 to possession with intent to distribute and distribution of methamphetamine. Court documents show that an investigation into drug trafficking in Smith and Cherokee counties revealed in October 2018 that Gallegos “regularly sold methamphetamine from his residence in Jacksonville.” “Over time, cases like this can make a big difference in our local communities,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei. “Through a sustained, focused effort by federal, state, and local law enforcement, we can make our cities and town safer and drug-free.” The Smith County Sheriff’s Department, the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Department, the Jacksonville Police Department, and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration all participated in the investigation.

