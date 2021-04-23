DNA evidence leads to arrest of man in 6-year-old case

Posted/updated on: April 23, 2021 at 7:54 am

TYLER — DNA evidence has led to the arrest of a man charged with inappropriately touching a girl who was sleeping in a cabin at Sky Ranch Christian Camp in 2015. According to our news partner KETK, Caylon Whittington, 29, of Mineola, has been charged with burglary of a habitation with intent to commit a sex offense. His bond is set at $250,000. Whittington was arrested in Llano County on April 6 and transferred to the Smith County Jail on April 19.

On March 8, 2015, Smith County sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of an assault at Sky Ranch Camp on County Road 448 near Van. Deputies were told that a white man snuck into a cabin at night and inappropriately touched a 9-year-old girl who was sleeping. Investigators spoke with men in the area of the camp who matched the description of the man who entered the cabin. One of the men was Whittington, who lived about a mile from the cabin. He denied that he was responsible, the sheriff’s office said.

The Texas Department of Public Safety Crime Lab requested a DNA sample from Whittington for further examination. Investigators using a court warrant forced him to give a DNA sample. On April 1, results from the DPS lab showed Whittington’s DNA matched the sample taken from the girl, the sheriff’s office said.

Smith County judicial records show that Whittington has been charged with several crimes dating back to 2017, including assault causing bodily injury/family violence, public intoxication and resisting arrest.

Go Back