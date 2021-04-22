Atlanta Hawks’ Trae Young diagnosed with lateral left ankle sprain

By ESPN.com

Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young was diagnosed with a Grade 2 lateral ankle sprain and is expected to return once swelling and discomfort are gone, a source told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski on Thursday.

Young was injured Wednesday night in a 137-127 overtime loss at the New York Knicks. He had 20 points and 14 assists against the Knicks before turning the ankle when he landed after shooting a short floater with 1:13 remaining in the third quarter.

Young left the game and did not return.

An MRI on Thursday revealed a lateral left ankle sprain, the Hawks announced. Young has already been ruled out of Atlanta’s next two games.

Young, 22, is averaging 25.3 points and 9.6 assists for the Hawks, who entered Thursday’s games at the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs.

