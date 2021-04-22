Los Angeles billboard begs Marvel Studios “Bring Back Tony Stark!”

His heroic sacrifice at the climax of Avengers: Endgame saved the world, and served as a swansong for Robert Downey Jr.'s Tony Stark/Iron Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

However, that's not enough for some fans in Los Angeles, who have taken it upon themselves to lobby Marvel Studios to bring Tony back.

A billboard has popped up reading, "For Our Beloved Hero, Please Bring Back Tony Stark," along with the hashtag #BringBackTonyStarkToLife." Passersby have been tweeting pictures of the massive message all day Thursday.

Cryptically, it also includes the date April 24, 2021 -- this Saturday -- though nobody can figure out why.

While hashtag campaigns have led to a less scary looking Sonic The Hedgehog, and of course Zack Snyder's Justice League, it's far less likely Marvel Studios could be pressured into Downey making a cinematic return.

However, with the time-and-reality-spanning Loki series on Disney+'s horizon, anything is possible.

