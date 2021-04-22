Man arrested after daughter with mental disabilities feet are amputated

Posted/updated on: April 22, 2021 at 4:33 pm

TYLER — A Tyler man has been charged with injury to a child-disabled person by omission. According to our news partner KETK, Glenn Caldwell Jr., 45, was arrested after his 17-year-old daughter with an intellectual disability, had to have her feet amputated due to frostbite. Caldwell is being held in the Smith County Jail with bond set at $250,000. Officers and Child Protective Services began looking into a possible case of abuse after UT Health in Tyler reported a 17-year-old female had been taken to the hospital with severe frostbite to both feet on March 2. Due to the seriousness of the injuries, her feet had to be amputated. Caldwell told detectives he noticed the problem Feb. 23 or 24, but did not take her in for treatment then.

