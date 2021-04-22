Ronda Rousey announces she’s expecting her first child with husband Travis Browne

Congratulations are in order for former pro wrestler Ronda Rousey, who is pregnant with her first child.

Rousey, 34, shared a video alongside husband Travis Browne to YouTube on Wednesday to announce the that they are adding another member to their family. The two jumped right into the big reveal by having the UFC fighter shout "pow" while ripping away the pillow covering her growing stomach.

"I've been pregnant since January, so four months, woo, baby bump," she celebrates in the sweet video. "I can't hide it anymore so it's time to show it off."

While Rousey has yet to reveal if she's expecting a boy or a girl -- even going as far as hilariously censoring moments that could tip off fans in the video. However, she promised with a grin, "There's definitely more to the story that we'll tell later."

The video also shares some of the happy moments leading up to their big reveal, such as the two finding out for the first time that they're going to be parents to attending the first ultrasound.

The happy couple cuddled and shared sweet kisses throughout the pregnancy announcement, with both also shouting out their fans for being supportive throughout their journey.

"Thank you everybody for all the well wishes and all the positivity to get to this point," said Rousey, noting that the baby is due to arrive this summer, on September 22.

In reference to their unborn child's super active ultrasound, where the infant is seen constantly moving and kicking, the proud soon-to-be parents dubbed their little one the "baddest baby on the planet."

