Comedian Richard Lewis makes surprise, post-surgery return to ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’

Posted/updated on: April 22, 2021 at 4:26 pm

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Although he'd previously said he'd be missing season 11 of Curb Your Enthusiasm because he endured back and two shoulder surgeries, recurring co-star Richard Lewis surprised fans -- and apparently, some co-stars -- by returning to set today.

The occasion was marked with an enthusiastic tweet featuring a picture of Lewis on set; he looked a little thin, but he was smiling.

"Great news for me!" the normally droll comic noted, adding, "Although I'm still recovering from three surgeries and missing Season 11 of Curb, LD [Larry David] called me and asked if there was any chance if I felt strong enough to do one episode! I am and here I'm on the set to shoot it."

"I’m so grateful," Lewis added, throwing in the "prayer hands" emoji to boot.

The tweet apparently took friends by surprise, too, with Curb's JB Smoove responding, "Hey Bud!! Wish I was working today! You look great!! Love ya!!"

