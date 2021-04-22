CR 220 to remain closed for bridge installation

TYLER — A portion of Smith County Road 220 is closed to drivers while a new bridge can be constructed. According to the county, road and bridge crews began work on the road just east of New Chapel Hill, earlier this month, to repair a box culvert and the roadway. However, once work began, it was determined that the entire structure had been undermined so the culvert will need to be replaced with a bridge. The road closure affects CR 220, to through traffic between CR 289 and CR 2298. Drivers in the area will need to take alternate. The project will take about four months. Read more here.

