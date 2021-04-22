Henderson county teen faces up to 20 years in federal prison for arson

Posted/updated on: April 22, 2021 at 4:09 pm

TYLER — A federal grand jury in Tyler has returned an indictment charge of arson for an Athens man. According to the Eastern District of Texas, Brandon Blake Neeley, 19, of Athens, was arrested last fall. Presented court documents show Neeley attempted to leave the scene of a fire on October 5, at the Dogwood Estates Water Company Pump No. 2 building. Four days earlier, another structure in Dogwood Estates that housed Pump No. 4 was also intentionally set on fire. The two fires caused damage of more than $200,000., impacting more than 400 homes that rely on the two pumps for water. Neeley is charged with arson of property used in interstate commerce. If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in federal prison.

