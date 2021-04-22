Emmett J. Scott Park renovation celebrated with ribbon cutting

Posted/updated on: April 22, 2021 at 3:32 pm

TYLER — The City of Tyler commemorated a renovated park Thursday morning. Parks and Recreation Department and Neighborhood Services, along with Tyler Mayor Don Warren and Councilwoman Shirley McKellar were part of the festivities. A plaque unveiling and a ribbon-cutting ceremony were included in the celebration grand opening. Emmett J. Scott Park recently underwent more than $700,000 in renovations. The park has new playground equipment, picnic tables, a half-mile walking trail and a full-court basketball court. Funding for the project was made possible through Neighborhood Services with the Community Development Block Grant Program. Read more here.

