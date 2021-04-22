Protective tips for West Nile Virus season

April 22, 2021

TYLER — West Nile virus is a mosquito-borne disease spread to people by a bite from an infected mosquito. The Northeast Texas Public Health District’s George Roberts told KTBB News, “We have not seen a whole lot of cases of that yet, but it is mosquito season you know as the weather starts to get warmer, mosquitos will start moving around a lot at night and biting you. So, we encourage people to wear mosquito repellent, try to cover up at night, make sure you are not getting bitten by mosquitos, and make sure you are not growing you’re own mosquito’s around your house.”

Roberts continued, “That’s one of the typical things that we find with people is that they may have bird baths, or their gutters are not cleaned out or there are just puddles of water around their place. Be aware of any place where mosquitos can breed, or grow; it can happen in basically the size of a water bottle cap. So protect your house against mosquitos by draining water around the area where mosquitos can grow and make sure you are protecting yourself with mosquito repellent etc, when you are out.” The annual “season” runs from April through mid-November.

