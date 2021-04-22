Longview GIS rank recognized for excellence

Posted/updated on: April 22, 2021 at 1:25 pm

LONGVIEW — The City of Longview received national acclaim Thursday. The city announced they have been recognized as 15th in a list of the Top 25 most mature public sector Geographic Information Systems programs in North America. According to the release, the 2020 Geospatial Maturity Index, released by PSD Citywide, asked questions in three competency categories: Readiness, Implementation, and Impact. Data was then gathered through a survey made up of 88 questions. Participants showcased innovative ways they use GIS to better serve the public, including the use of GIS in public health during the COVID-19 pandemic. Read more here.

