Mineola woman indicted from wreck that killed 2 last year

Posted/updated on: April 22, 2021 at 1:42 pm

QUITMAN — A Wood County grand jury has indicted a Mineola woman charged with two counts of criminally negligent homicide, for a wreck that killed two people in January 2020. According to our news partner KETK, Kaylie Hasten, 25, is charged in the deaths of Anna Ruth Bates, 46, of Quitman, and her seven-month-old grandson Zander. DPS reports show Hasten crossed into the opposite lane on HWY 37 and hit the car driven by Bates head-on. Bates died at the scene, Zander died from his injuries three days later.

Online records indicate Hasten was arrested in 2019 for harassment by repeated online electronic communication. Hasten faces up to four years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000, under Texas law.

