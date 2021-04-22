‘Stand Up to Stigma’ coming to Liberty Hall and virtually

Posted/updated on: April 22, 2021 at 12:53 pm

TYLER — Next Step Community Solutions will host “Stand Up to Stigma” April 30 at Liberty Hall in downtown Tyler. On Thursday, Rebecca Smith told KTBB News, “I think we are one of the best kept secrets in east Texas, because we have seen nearly a 1,000 students across the 60 campuses with our licensed professional counselors. A lot of times our school counselor’s can be over-burdened with academics but really our Next Step counselors just see students for mental health issues. We have seen a 40% increase in need for services since the pandemic began.” Smith described the upcoming event. “Our headliner is Aaron Aryanpur he was a semifinalist in both Comedy Central’s Up Next Search and NBC’s Stand Up for Diversity. We also have Tyler Elliott, Hannah Vaughan, and Ralph Barbosa that will open.” Ticket options include a virtual ticket for $25, and tickets at the event are $50 and will include some drinks.” Learn more here.

