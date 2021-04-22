Michael B. Jordan swoons over girlfriend Lori Harvey

Posted/updated on: April 22, 2021 at 12:05 pm

LRNYC/MEGA/GC Images

Love is in the air for Michael B. Jordan, who raved about girlfriend Lori Harvey in a brand new interview.

On Wednesday, the Black Panther star professed his love for Harvey to People, declaring that he is happier than ever.

"I am extremely happy," affirmed Jordan, 34. While the actor admits he is still very much a private person, this time, he wants to celebrate his joy with the world.

Added Jordan, "I'm still private, and I want to protect that, but it just felt like it was a moment of just wanting to put it out there and move on."

The Creed star suggested that his change in attitude could be related to him becoming more confident in sharing more private aspects about his life, as he described, "I think when you get older, you feel more comfortable about the [public nature] of the business that we're in. So for me, it was a moment to, I guess, take ownership of that and then get back to work."

Harvey, 24, and Jordan were first romantically linked over the Thanksgiving holiday when photographers snapped them stepping off a plane together. In December, the two were spotted again as they headed out to do some skiing.

Harvey is the daughter of Family Feud host Steve Harvey -- who previously opened up about his thoughts on the new relationship on The Ellen Degeneres Show in March.

"I have tried not to like him," the show host expressed at the time. "I have tried to find something wrong with him that I could dig in and go, 'cause I done got rid of all of them. All of them... But this guy is such a good guy, man."

The two lovebirds went Instagram official at the start of the new year.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back