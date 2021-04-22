Vanessa Hudgens can’t wait to meet Ashley Tisdale’s newborn daughter

Posted/updated on: April 22, 2021 at 11:05 am

Noel Vasquez/Getty Images

Vanessa Hudgens hasn't met her High School Musical co-star Ashley Tisdale's new daughter Jupiter, but she's hoping to get the chance in the near future.

Tisdale and her husband Christopher French welcomed Jupiter -- their first child -- on March 23.

"I'm so excited to meet her and sing to her because apparently she's really into that," Hudgens gushed to Entertainment Tonight. "...I think it's been so challenging for everyone in these times to see people you love. But I'm very excited to meet little Jupiter."

The 32-year-old actress also loves Jupiter's name, saying, "That's so unique, and so precious, and celestial, and I'm all about celestial."

Hudgens told ET in November that Tisdale and French would "make such incredible parents."

"I am just over the moon for her and Chris," added Hudgens. "...I cannot believe it still, but I'm very emotional and very excited about it."

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back