Oscars return to ‘normal’ with $60K worth of SWAG for celebs at this year’s event

Posted/updated on: April 22, 2021 at 8:14 am

AMPAS

In a sign that things may be returning to 'normal' in Hollywood, Page Six reports the return of the legendary Oscars SWAG bag for those taking part in this year's ceremony.

While the event may be different this year than in years past -- it's being staged in various locations including Los Angeles' Union Station, to comply with COVID-19 safety protocols -- the show's traditional pricey goodies for celebrity participants apparently will be made available.

Page Six reports this year's give-aways will include some $60,000 worth of goods and gifts, including an $8,000 Raiwasa Resort vacation to Fiji, which features a "dedicated staff of 12, and your own personal five-star chefs."

Also earmarked for those participating in the event will be jewelry, art, and, of course, pricey beauty treatments.

Nominees for this year's event will be offered a $10,000 getaway to Turks & Caicos, to boot -- win or lose.

The 93rd Annual Academy Awards airs Sunday, April 25 at 8 p.m. Eastern time on ABC.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back