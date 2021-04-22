Eric Andre claims he was racially profiled at Atlanta airport

Posted/updated on: April 22, 2021 at 8:14 am

Comedian Eric Andre took to social media on Wednesday to share an alleged racial profiling incident that unfolded while he was waiting for his flight.

The Bad Trip star says two officers stopped him for a "random" drug search while he was boarding a plane that was set to depart from Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

Tweeting directly at Atlanta's mayor, Keisha Lance Bottoms, Andre wrote, "I was just racially profiled by two plain clothes Atlanta PD police in @Delta terminal T3 at the Atlanta airport. They stopped me on the way down the bridge to the plane for a 'random' search and asked they could search me for drugs. I told them no. Be careful."

The 38-year-old actor continued in a follow up message, "At that moment, I was the only POC on line" and told the mayor, "I know this isn’t the PD you want representing in your airports."

While Andre insisted he's fine, he demanded to know the officers' names so he could file a complaint.

After some investigating, Bottoms returned Andre's messages to let him know that the agents who stopped him were not members of Atlanta PD, explaining, "It’s my understanding that this was not APD, but another one of the many agencies working in the airport. We are working to confirm."

Currently, it is unknown which organization stopped Andre at the terminal.

Page Six has since spoken with a Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport representative, who identified the agency involved in the exchange, saying, "We determined that the incident involved officers from the Clayton County Drug Task force. The task force operates separately from the Atlanta Police Airport Drug Interdiction Unit. Officials from ATL and APD are scheduled to meet with Clayton County law enforcement officers next week to review procedures."

