Final group of ‘Jeopardy!’ guest hosts announced

Jeopardy! has announced the final group of guest hosts to finish the game show's 37th season.

On Wednesday, Jeopardy! executive producer Mike Richards shared the list of names, including Good Morning America co-anchors Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos, CNBC's Squawk on the Street co-anchor and former Celebrity Jeopardy! champion David Farber, Emmy-winning sportscaster Joe Buck and actor and director LeVar Burton.

As part of each guest host's appearance, a donation will be made to a charity of their choice. The amount donated will equal the cumulative winnings of the contestants that compete during the week they serve as guest host.

"Our goal has been to present a wide variety of guest hosts with different skill sets and backgrounds on our path to finding a permanent host," Richards said in a statement. "Our passionate fans are telling us what they like, and we are listening."

As Jeopardy! producers are still searching for a host to take the helm of the iconic game show, many on social media have expressed Burton would be the best for the role. Fans even created a Change.org petition to have Burton take the reins following the passing of longtime host Alex Trebek.

Upon Richards' announcement of the upcoming hosts, Burton thanked his followers for their support.

"THANK YOU… to all y'all for your passionate support! I am overjoyed, excited, and eager to be guest-hosting Jeopardy!, and will do my utmost best to live up to your faith you in me," he wrote. "YOU MADE A DIFFERENCE! Go ahead and take my word for it, this time."

