Record cold from Midwest to the Northeast as new storm brings severe weather South

Posted/updated on: April 22, 2021 at 7:54 am

ABC News

(NEW YORK) -- A late season cold blast is moving through the country Thursday morning with record lows and snow.

On Thursday, nearly four dozen record lows could be tied or broken from Little Rock, Arkansas, to New York City’s JFK airport.

Up to 8 inches of snow fell near Cleveland Wednesday, making roads a mess in northern Ohio.

A quick moving heavy snow squall moved through southern Wisconsin creating whiteout conditions for a short time and at least 22 vehicles were involved in a pile up that shut down Interstate 41 near Milwaukee.

In the Northeast, 4 to 6 inches of snow fell from upstate New York into northern New England creating a winter wonderland at the end of April.

Ahead of this storm, there were numerous damaging storm reports along the I-95 corridor with trees and power lines down, and hail covered the ground in parts of New York City and the Tri-state area.

On Thursday, freeze alerts have been issued from Kansas to Massachusetts and Thursday will be the last really cold day as milder weather is expected this weekend for the eastern U.S.

Attention now turns to the South where a new storm is expected to bring a new severe weather threat from Texas to the Carolinas on Friday and into the weekend.

On Friday, severe weather with damaging winds, large hail and a few tornadoes will be possible for Oklahoma City, Dallas, Alexandria, Louisiana, and into Jackson, Mississippi.

On Saturday, a severe weather threat will move east into the Southeast with the biggest threat for damaging winds and hail.

