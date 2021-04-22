American Airlines posts $1.25 billion loss, delays new jets

Posted/updated on: April 22, 2021 at 8:25 am

FORT WORTH (AP) — American Airlines is reporting another big loss as the pandemic continues to hammer air travel, but the airline says it is seeing signs of more demand for tickets. American said Thursday that it lost $1.25 billion in the first quarter. The loss is roughly in line with Wall Street expectations. American is slashing costs to ride out the pandemic. It is delaying delivery of 23 new planes as it waits for air travel to recover from the pandemic. American says it has reduced 2021 costs by more than $1.3 billion, including a new round of voluntary buyouts that will result in 1,600 employees leaving the company.

US airline bailout helps Southwest post $116 million profit

DALLAS (AP) — With help from Washington, Southwest Airlines is the first major U.S. airline to report a profit since the pandemic started. Southwest said Thursday that it earned net income of $116 million in the first quarter. Without federal payroll aid for airlines, however, Southwest would have lost $1 billion. Southwest is echoing rivals in saying that demand for travel is continuing to improve. Southwest says bookings for leisure trips within the United States have been improving each week since mid-February. Chairman and CEO Gary Kelly says he believes the worst of the pandemic’s impact on travel is behind us.

